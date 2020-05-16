Katy Perry luce desnuda su embarazo
.- Katy Perry luce desnuda su embarazo en el video de su nuevo tema musical "Dailes". Perry, una de las cantantes más reconocidas a nivel mundial por sus éxitos como "Roar", "Dark Horse", está en espera de su primer bebé a lado de su pareja Orlando Bloom.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. 🌼DAISIES🌼 is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind 💛